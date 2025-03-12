Tinubu Nominates New CBN Board Member

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Melvin Ayogu to the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and has requested Senate confirmation for the appointment.

Naija News reports that the nomination was announced on Wednesday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Additionally, Tinubu has sought Senate confirmation for Nwakuche Ndidi as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The requests were conveyed in letters to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and were read during Tuesday’s plenary session.

In February 2024, Tinubu had nominated Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urom Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu to the CBN board. However, on February 29, 2024, the Senate confirmed only four of them after Eke declined the offer, citing a “conflict of interest.”

To replace Eke, Tinubu nominated Ruby Onwudiwe on March 13, 2024. However, reports surfaced the next day that her nomination had been withdrawn due to her political ties with the opposition Labour Party (LP).

The withdrawal reportedly followed pressure from APC members, as Onwudiwe had publicly supported Peter Obi, the LP candidate who ran against Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.