Tinubu Hosts National Assembly Leaders In Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently hosting principal officers of both chambers of the National Assembly to an Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers arrived at the forecourt of the Villa in two Toyota Coaster buses around 7 pm on Wednesday.

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, joined the meeting shortly after their arrival.

This marks the second Iftar dinner hosted by the President during the ongoing Ramadan.

Among those present at the dinner are Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and chairpersons of various Senate and House Committees. Also in attendance are ministers and cabinet members.

Tinubu’s Series Of Iftar Meetings

The dinner with lawmakers comes just days after Tinubu hosted Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for Iftar at the Villa.

The President has also held similar fast-breaking gatherings with other governors, ministers, and heads of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), reinforcing his engagement with key stakeholders during Ramadan.

Hosting governors, ministers, security chiefs, and other top officials for Iftar has remained an annual tradition for the President, fostering dialogue and strengthening relationships within the government.