‘Those Who Disagreed With Choice Of Fubara As Governor Are Hanging Around Him, Taking His Money’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has claimed that many people who kicked against the choice of Siminalayi Fubara as Rivers State Governor are currently parading themselves around him and taking his money.

Naija News reports that Wike stated this during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, saying the Ijaw people in Rivers State did not appreciate his kind gesture.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, said the ‘original’ Ijaw people, such as the Kalabaris, kicked against him making Fubara the governor of Rivers State because he is from Opobo.

According to the Minister, those who disagreed with the choice of Fubara claimed that the Opobo people were not regarded as real Ijaw people, but he allowed it out of his benevolence.

He said, “Out of our own benevolence we allowed it. I said, gentlemen, we are working as a team.

“When people do something to bring everybody together, you appreciate it. In fact, when I bought this governor, they said, no, if you are talking about Ijaws it should come to the Kalabaris if you want to give governor to the Ijaws and not Opobo. You see the problem?

“But you closed your eyes and you did it. All those who fought me, who said, ‘no,’ we can’t accept this, now parade themselves around him, hanging around him, taking his money.”