‘The Ultimate Goal Is Impeachment’ – Shehu Sani Reacts As Fubara Is Denied Access To Rivers House Of Assembly

Amid the escalating political tensions in Rivers State, former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has stated that the real objective behind recent events is impeachment, not reconciliation.

Naija News reports that Sani made this assertion while reacting to the latest developments in the state, particularly Governor Siminalayi Fubara being barred from accessing the State House of Assembly.

“The ultimate goal in Rivers is impeachment and not peace; what happens afterwards is left to God,” Sani remarked.

The tensions in Rivers State escalated on Wednesday as Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of his executive council were barred from entering the Assembly Quarters where the House of Assembly is located.

Naija News gathered that the governor, who arrived at the quarters along Aba Road in the morning, was reportedly there to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill in compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling.

However, he was met with a locked gate, preventing his access.

Fubara, dressed in a white outfit and red cap, was visibly surprised by the situation.

Speaking at the scene, he expressed frustration over the inaccessibility of the Assembly complex, stating that he had made several attempts to contact Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other lawmakers, but received no response.

“Is the gate locked?” the governor was heard asking upon arrival before addressing journalists about his mission.

He explained that he had officially written to the Speaker, requesting an invitation to present the budget but received no response.

Accompanying the governor were Chief of Staff Edison Ehie and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo.

This incident comes after Fubara pledged to uphold the Supreme Court ruling, which mandates the formal presentation of the 2024 budget.

Additionally, the governor has accused the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, of deliberately avoiding him.

According to Fubara, he made multiple attempts to contact Amaewhule before the incident, but the Speaker refused to respond.