Speakers And Assembly Members Are Not Your Children – Wike Slams Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has shared his frustration over the political unrest currently playing out in Rivers State.

Speaking during a media live chat on Wednesday, he recounted how Governor Siminalayi Fubara turned his back on individuals who supported his emergence as governor.

The Minister argued that Fubara should be impeached if he has done something to be impeached.

He emphasized that Speakers and Assembly members are not people that should be treated like children and recounted how he respected the lawmakers while he was governor.

“You can take a horse to drink, but you can’t force the horse to drink,” Wike remarked when asked about his potential involvement in the matter.

He recalled how elder statesman Ferdinand Alabararba had fervently supported the emergence of an Ijaw governor, only to be later disrespected by the individual he championed

“This elder statesman cried; he almost cried. This boy later insulted this elder statesman; now he can’t go back to him for help. Ordinarily, these are the people who will call the family people. Forget about me,” Wike said.

Wike defended his own adherence to due process and justice, expressing disbelief that a small number of lawmakers could enact legislation and expect it to be upheld.

“I cannot believe that in this country, we are now at the point where Nigerians are talking about where three members of the House will sit and make a law, and they are talking about going to the Supreme Court. Do we need to go to work?” he questioned.

He praised those who challenge illegality and emphasised that elected officials should not be treated as subordinates.

“Speakers and Assembly members are not our children; they were elected; they are not your boys or your girls. You sit with them and play with them. I traveled with my Speakers, and I created relationships. It’s not a master-servant thing,” he explained.

The minister accused Governor Fubara’s associates of exploiting him and the state, and criticised the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), labeling it the “worst organisation” he had encountered for allegedly attempting to obstruct President Bola Tinubu’s mediation efforts.

“Politics is not play. If he has done something to be impeached, let them impeach him. It’s not a criminal offence,” Wike stated, asserting that loyalty should be reciprocal.