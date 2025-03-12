‘She Spent Less To Acquire Better Quality’ – Meranda’s Camp Clarifies Rift With Obasa Over ₦5 Billion SUV Purchase

The purchase of ₦5 billion worth of vehicles for 40 lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly has sparked controversy, escalating tensions between Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and former Speaker Mojisola Meranda.

Naija News understands that Meranda oversaw the purchase of 39 vehicles during Obasa’s brief removal as Speaker. However, before his ousting on January 13, 2025, Obasa had already approved ₦7 billion for the same purpose in December 2024. His removal, backed by 35 out of the 40 lawmakers, was based on allegations of highhandedness and financial mismanagement.

Meranda served as Speaker for 49 days until her resignation on March 3, following the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership. She was reinstated as Deputy Speaker, while Obasa reclaimed his position.

Despite this resolution, tensions persist, with Obasa challenging his removal in court while also contesting the purchase of the vehicles. He argues that the acquisition, executed during his absence, deviated from his original plan to procure the vehicles from Dubai through his preferred bidder.

“He had approved the money before his removal. But Meranda proceeded with buying them, a move that infuriated Obasa,” an aide to the Speaker revealed to The PUNCH. Another source clarified that the difference lies in the procurement process: “In December, Obasa approved the purchase, but he intended to buy them from Dubai. Meranda, upon assuming office, opted for an open bidding process, sourcing them locally.”

A source close to Meranda defended her decision, stating that she saved the Assembly ₦2 billion by purchasing 32 units of 2025 Toyota Prado SUVs and seven units of Toyota Landcruisers for ₦5 billion instead of the ₦7 billion allocated by Obasa.

“Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda never withdrew money from the House’s account. She merely revised an existing procurement plan, leading to cost savings,” the source emphasized.

The source also noted that Obasa had originally approved the purchase of 35 Toyota Fortuner SUVs and 10 Toyota Prado SUVs from Dubai for ₦7 billion. However, Meranda’s administration opted for a local procurement process, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

“Unlike Obasa, who planned to import the vehicles, all cars were locally sourced. It is noteworthy that Meranda did not approve a single vehicle for the Speaker’s office, despite holding the position at the time,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Obasa’s legal battle against Meranda and the Assembly continues, with his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), stating that the allegations of “highhandedness, fraudulent malpractices, and other misconduct” must be addressed.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has adjourned the hearing of Obasa’s suit to March 17, 2025, after initially scheduling it for March 10.

At Monday’s proceedings, Femi Falana (SAN), representing the House of Assembly, informed the court that Obasa’s legal team had served further affidavits on the same day.