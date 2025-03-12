Senate Summons Security Chiefs Again Over Rising Nationwide Insecurity

In a bid to tackle the escalating insecurity across the country, the Senate is set to convene another meeting with security chiefs next week in Abuja.

Naija News learnt that among those expected to engage with lawmakers are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Also scheduled to appear are Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this development while reacting to a motion titled “Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Deploy Troops to Immediately Restore Law and Order in Gwer-West Local Government of Benue State.”

The motion, put forward by Senator Titus Zam, who represents Benue North West Senatorial District, was triggered by a series of deadly attacks in the region, reportedly carried out by suspected herdsmen.

Senate Resolutions on Benue Crisis

Following deliberations, the Senate passed key resolutions, urging security agencies to take swift action to restore law and order in Gwer-West Local Government Area and other affected locations.

Lawmakers also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials to displaced and affected communities.

Additionally, the Senate advised the Benue State Government to strictly enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law as a measure to restore peace.

A Senate delegation, comprising members of its committees on Defence, National Security and Intelligence, Livestock Development, and Agriculture, was also mandated to visit the troubled area.

Their task includes assessing the situation firsthand, sympathising with victims’ families, and fast-tracking the passage of the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill.

Devastating Attack in Gyaruwa Community

While presenting the motion, Senator Zam narrated the events of Monday, March 10, 2025, stating, “peace-loving people of Gyaruwa community in Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue State were invaded by bandits masquerading as herders, resulting in the killing of four persons.”

The attack led to a wave of anger among local youths, who protested against what they saw as government inaction.

“In anger and frustration, the youths set fire to the Gwer-West Local Government Secretariat, the palace of the paramount ruler, my private residence, and the homes of other prominent sons of the area, accusing us of failing to safeguard the community,” Zam recounted.

He highlighted that this was not the first time he had raised concerns over the issue, noting that he had previously sponsored motions and introduced the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill, which is awaiting a public hearing.

Despite the Benue State House of Assembly passing the Open Grazing Prohibition Law, Zam lamented that the failure of the current administration to enforce it had left lawmakers at the National Assembly facing intense pressure from their constituents.

“This situation has emboldened the bandits and further worsened the security situation in Benue State,” he warned.

The senator also raised concerns that continuous attacks on the Gyaruwa community would severely impact food production and agriculture in the region, putting food security and livelihoods at serious risk.