Samuel Anyanwu’s Aide Locks Up PDP National Secretariat, Stops NWC From Holding Meeting

Emmanuel Okoronkwo, an aide to ousted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, has locked up the party’s Wadata Plaza national secretariat in Abuja.

Okoronkwo’s action stopped the National Working Committee (NWC) from holding a scheduled meeting.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the aide vowed to unleash mayhem on what he described as “unauthorised persons” attempting to access the party’s headquarters.

He allegedly mobilised thugs to barricade the front and back entrances, creating a hostile environment for party members and staff opposed to Anyanwu.

According to Nigerian Tribune, eyewitnesses report that journalists and other visitors were denied entry into the secretariat as the situation escalated.

The NWC had planned to meet today ahead of the Thursday inauguration of the recently constituted South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee.

Okoronkwo has also been accused of physically assaulting the court-recognised PDP National Secretary, Sunday Udeh, during the last Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile, former spokesman of the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan, has said it would be the end of the party if Anyanwu wins at the Supreme Court.

Speaking with Arise News, Ologbondiyan said the party has recognized Ude-Okoye as the national secretary.

He noted that the party’s chairman, Iliya Damagum and Ude-Okoye had written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) notifying the commission that Ude-Okoye is the party’s national secretary.

“The party has already decided who its national secretary is. The party had written to INEC, identifying Ude-Okoye as his national secretary and the fact that there had never been a stay of execution on the matter shows that it is a responsibility of Ude-Okoye to continue to function as the national secretary. If the Supreme Court decides on the side of Senator Samuel Anayanwu, what would the party do? I do not see, I don’t want to jump before the decision of the Supreme Court.

“We’ll wait and see what the law justices will say, but I think that it is the responsibility of every political party to choose who their leaders are in this situation I think that going by the letter that was written to INEC and duly signed by the Damagum and Ude-Okoye asking INEC to recognize the signature of Ude-Okoye. It shows clearly the direction where the party is,” he said.

He stressed that any ruling to the contrary would destroy the party’s foundation and structure. He added that any ruling in favour of Anyanwu would mean the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, acquired the main opposition party.

“Well, I pray and I hope that doesn’t happen. Because it will affect the foundation of the People’s Democratic Party if that does happen. I mean, the foundation of the structure of the PDP. Parties are made of people. And if majority of the members are on his side. And the judgement turns around and gives judgement on the side of the minority. You can imagine what will happen.

“It will naturally mean the final and I mean in every sense of finality of the acquisition of the People’s Democratic Party for All Progressives Congress by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. That will be the end of the party,” he stated.