Rivers People Can Die Just For Wike, Unfortunate – Ihunwo

A former Chairman of Obio/Akpo local government area, Chijioke Ihunwo, has expressed displeasure with the Rivers State House of Assembly’s action towards Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reported that Governor Fubara was not allowed into the Assembly complex, when he went there on Wednesday to submit the 2025 budget in line with the Supreme Court ruling.

Ihunwo decried that Martins Amaewhule-led House could treat the Governor with disrespect even though he had written them on Tuesday notifying the House of his budget presentation on Wednesday (today).

He regretted that the House preferred to please the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to displease the people of Rivers State.

“His Excellency, Gov. Sim Fubara did not just go to the Assembly Quarters, he followed due process in approaching Amaewhule and co.

“But you know, to them, the interest of one man comes first before the interest of Rivers people.

“Rivers people can go and die while the interest of Wike is sustained. Very unfortunate,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.

According to Fubara’s letter, on Tuesday, he expressed displeasure that the House refused to honour his consultative meeting that was supposed to be held Monday.

He, however, expressed desire to work with the House to ensure smooth implementation of polices that would better the state.

It read: “Please recall my statewide broadcast of 2° March 2025, in which I expressed our unreserved commitment to implementing the recent Supreme Court judgement on the political disputes in Rivers State as soon as the enrolled judgment orders were served on us.

“It was in furtherance of this commitment that we initiated the consultative meeting with the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 10th of March 2025 to consider all the issues raised by the judgment and agree on the way forward in the best interest of our dear State.

“However, this crucial meeting was never held, which was unfortunate. Nevertheless, we have decided to move on to swiftly implement the terms of the judgment as promised having now been served with the certified true copy.

“Consequently, we wish to notify Mr Speaker of our desire and intention to present the 2025 Rivers State Appropriation Bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday 12th March 2025, by 10.00 am.

“Thank you for the kind consideration of my request by the House, and please accept, Mr. Speaker, the assurance of my highest regards.”