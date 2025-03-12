Rivers Crisis: ‘August 27 Rivers LG Election Will Not Stand’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed plans to conduct local government elections in Rivers State in August 2025, declaring that the exercise will not stand.

Naija News reports that Wike took aim at the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd.), accusing him of lacking integrity.

He criticized Enebeli for allegedly rushing to the court despite being invited by the State Assembly.

The remarks come amid a deepening political crisis in Rivers State, where Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara remain embroiled in a power struggle.

Wike, while fielding questions from journalists at a media parley on Wednesday, said, “The Assembly summoned the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, one of the most corrupt person I ever met.

“Let him challenge me. He knows me. The State Assembly summoned him. He went to the state High Court because the Chief Judge is his friend. So we know at the end of the day it won’t end there.

“It’s like the National Assembly summoning the chairman of INEC for example, and the INEC chairman will now go to court.

“When you thrive on illegality you will pay. Now let me tell you why it (August 27 Rivers LG election) will not stand. It will not stand. That chairman (Adolphus Enebeli), all he is interested is how much to make. Did he read the judgment? I know him very well. I appointed his as chairman. These are people who don’t have character.

“Yes you can blame me. I take responsibility.”