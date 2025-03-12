Reps Urge Immediate Nationwide Diphtheria Vaccination In Schools

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to urgently roll out a nationwide diphtheria vaccination campaign in schools to curb the spread of the deadly bacterial infection.

Naija News reports that this resolution came after the House adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi, during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Titled ‘The Outbreak of Diphtheria in King’s College, Lagos,’ the motion highlighted the need for swift government intervention following the death of a 12-year-old student and the hospitalization of several others due to the disease.

While presenting the motion, Rotimi raised concerns over the increasing diphtheria cases, referencing data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) Weekly Diphtheria Situation Report of January 26, 2025.

According to the report, Nigeria has recorded 24,804 confirmed cases across 25 states since 2022, with 1,269 deaths in 18 states.

“The House is deeply concerned that this incident exposes significant lapses in infection prevention and control measures in federal unity colleges,” he stated, emphasizing the urgent need for the Federal Ministry of Education to enhance safety measures in its institutions.

Rotimi also commended the Lagos State Government for its swift response in isolating affected students, activating an Emergency Operations Committee, and launching a mass vaccination drive to contain the outbreak.

He further acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the NCDC and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in tackling the disease.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House directed the Federal Ministry of Health, NPHCDA, and NCDC to intensify vaccination efforts and public awareness campaigns in schools to prevent further outbreaks.

Lawmakers also mandated the Federal Ministry of Education to conduct an urgent review of health infrastructure in unity colleges and implement a clear response framework for infectious disease outbreaks.

Additionally, the House instructed its Committees on Health and Basic Education to engage relevant agencies in strengthening infection prevention and emergency response strategies in federal schools.

In a show of support for the affected family, the House urged the Federal Government to provide compensation to the family of the deceased student, recognizing the tragic loss and the duty of care owed to students in federal institutions.