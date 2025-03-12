PSC Appoints Adamu Bakori As New Commissioner Of Police For Kano

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has sanctioned the appointment of CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori as the new Commissioner of Police for Kano State.

This appointment was detailed in a statement issued and signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

Naija News understands that CP Bakori, hailing from Katsina State, takes over from the former Commissioner, Salman Garba Dogo, who has been elevated to Assistant Inspector General of Police, as stated in the announcement.

Before this new role, Bakori served as the Commissioner of Police for Homicide at the Force Investigation Department in Abuja.

The statement further noted Bakori’s previous positions, which include Commander of the Bayelsa State Joint Task Force, Operation Doo Akpo in Yenagoa, Assistant Commissioner of the Special Protection Unit at Force Headquarters in Abuja, Assistant Commissioner of Criminal Investigation Department in Bayelsa State, Assistant Commissioner of CID in Rivers State, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, and Commanding Officer of the 17 Police Mobile Force in Akure.

In related news, the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd), has urged the new Commissioner to ensure the maintenance of peace within the state.

Argungu emphasized the importance of promptly addressing the challenges that lie ahead, as well as the necessity to combat crime and criminal activities while fostering a secure environment for business operations and freedom of movement.

He highlighted the need for Bakori to conduct a crime mapping of the state to effectively focus on revitalizing Kano. He assured that the Commission would consistently monitor his progress and provide support for his endeavors.

“The Commission’s approval has been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani,” the statement noted.