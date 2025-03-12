Pro-Wike Lawmakers Missed Golden Opportunity To Meet Fubara – Aide Speaks On Governor’s Next Step

An aide to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has stated that his principal might re-issue an invitation to the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly.

Recall that Fubara had invited the lawmakers for a meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The governor’s invitation to the lawmakers followed the recent Supreme Court judgment recognising them as legitimate lawmakers and ordering the governor to present the 2025 budget to them.

However, the lawmakers rejected Fubara’s invitation, citing improper communication.

Speaking with Punch on Tuesday, Fubara’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Jerry Omatsogunwa, stated that the lawmakers missed a golden opportunity.

He asserted that the governor is a peaceful man, adding that it is within Fubara’s character to reissue the invitation as a man of peace.

He said, “Just today, at the inauguration of the Judges’ Quarters, the governor said he will implement every decision of the Supreme Court. So I think that will answer the question of the budget and other pressing issues.”

Asked if the governor would resend the invitation letter to the lawmakers, he responded: “I think the lawmakers missed a golden opportunity. If they really love Rivers State, they would have honoured that invitation. But the governor, as a very peaceful person, may decide to rewrite them to ensure they are on the same page. Even in the Bible, God said, ‘Come, let us reason together.”

Omatsogunwa further emphasised the need for collaboration, stating: “The governor will not stay in office forever, and the lawmakers will not stay in office forever. They need each other to ensure the development of Rivers State.”