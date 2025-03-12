Police Eliminate Wanted Kidnap Kingpin Dogo Saleh

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have eliminated a notorious bandit, Salisu Mohammed, also known as Dogo Saleh, following an intense counter-kidnapping operation aimed at dismantling a criminal syndicate responsible for violent crimes.

According to the Police, “The killing of the notorious kidnapper, whose gang primarily operates along the Kaduna–Lokoja–Enugu highway and within the FCT, marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against criminal elements terrorizing the region.”

The operation, conducted on March 3, 2025, was based on credible intelligence about the movement of bandits into the FCT. Officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit successfully intercepted and arrested Salisu Mohammed at Gidan Abe Forest while he was en route to Bwari Area Council, FCT.

Mohammed, a 21-year-old Fulani man from Baban Saural village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was identified as a hitman for bandit leaders operating in Rijana Forest, Kaduna. He was implicated in numerous kidnappings and ransom extortions along major highways.

During his capture, he attempted to escape, abandoning his belongings, which included:

One AK-49 rifle with two magazines

60 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

₦3,000,000 in ransom proceeds from previous kidnappings

Investigations linked Mohammed to several high-profile abductions, including:

The kidnapping of two individuals, including a security officer, at Kyauta Village, Chikun LGA (two years ago), where ransom was paid, but the officer was later killed.

The abduction of a security officer’s wife at Kike Village (one year ago), where a ransom in millions was collected.

The kidnapping of three people at Bagada Village (five months ago), leading to another multimillion-naira ransom.

Multiple abductions across Kaduna State, including villages near the Kaduna Refinery, Karuga, and Bagado, all involving ransom payments.

The recent attack on a security outpost at Kujama Market, Kaduna, on January 5, 2025, where two security personnel were killed, and their firearms stolen.

Police also revealed that Mohammed’s gang was deeply involved in kidnapping motorists along the Lokoja–Enugu highway and was led by a notorious bandit known as Kanaboro, alongside accomplices Saleh and Abubakar. The gang had previously abducted a tribal youth leader and others, collecting ransom before their release.

Other gang members who have been neutralized include Boka (the overall commander), Sharmi (deputy commander), Dogo Isa (assistant), and Gudan, each of whom managed sub-camps in the forest for detaining victims.

According to the Police, “The gang is loyal to Dogo Gide and collaborates with the Ansaru terrorist group for arms and ammunition supply.”

On March 4, 2025, at approximately 11:14 p.m., a follow-up operation was launched to dismantle the gang. The arrested suspect led officers to Kwasau Forest, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna State, where his gang, under the leadership of Abdu Musa, alias “Kanabaro,” had established a major hideout.

Upon arrival, the Police team was ambushed by armed bandits attempting to free Mohammed. The operatives engaged in a fierce gun battle, forcing the criminals to flee with severe injuries.

During the crossfire, Mohammed sustained fatal gunshot wounds from his own gang. He was taken to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Police successfully dislodged the bandits’ hideout. One officer from the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit sustained minor injuries but has since been treated and discharged.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, praised the officers for their bravery and tactical efficiency. He assured residents that efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing gang members and dismantle all criminal networks in the region.