PDP Crisis No Different From APC’s, Betrayers Will Regret It – Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has stated that crises within the PDP are not unique, insisting that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is equally embroiled in internal conflicts across the country.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Momodu dismissed the narrative that PDP is the only party facing internal challenges, arguing that the APC itself is struggling with factional disputes, including within President Bola Tinubu’s political stronghold in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Momodu questioned the singular focus on PDP’s troubles, pointing out that other parties, including APC, are facing their own battles.

He said, “There is a crisis in every party, not just PDP. The APC, even in President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos base, is experiencing turmoil. So, why is PDP being singled out? Despite being in power, the APC is engulfed in conflicts nationwide.”

He further alleged that some elements within PDP are collaborating with rival parties to undermine the opposition, warning that such betrayal would have consequences.

Momodu stated, “What’s happening is that some rascals are trying to destroy the party that made them. Many of these people have benefited immensely from PDP, yet they are now working against it, even aligning with the ruling APC. Mark my words, they will regret it eventually.”

Wike’s Role? “A Rascal Will Always Be A Rascal”—Momodu

When asked if he was specifically referring to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Momodu refused to name names.

He said, “I am not pointing fingers at anyone specifically. Those who intend to destroy the party are well-known to all. A rascal will always be a rascal, and they’ll know themselves.”

He accused the APC of orchestrating internal divisions within PDP as part of a strategy to weaken the party before the 2027 general elections.

The former presidential aspirant said, “The APC is already strategizing for 2027, using rogue elements within PDP to destabilize the party. They are employing federal might to suppress opposition, whipping up sentiment against potential candidates, and even trying to portray Atiku Abubakar as too old to contest again.”

“Nobody Is Questioning Tinubu’s Age, But They Target Atiku”

Momodu criticized the double standard in political discourse, noting that Atiku Abubakar is constantly attacked over his age, while Tinubu’s age remains largely unchallenged.

He said, “Interestingly, no one is questioning Tinubu’s age. The truth is, Atiku’s courage to stand up to them is unsettling for the ruling party. That’s why they launch daily smear campaigns against him, but his greatest strength is his restraint.”

“Politics Is Not Religion; Presidency Should Be Based On Reality, Not Sentiment”

Addressing calls for Atiku to step aside in 2027 to allow the South complete a second term, Momodu maintained that politics should be based on reality and constitutional provisions, rather than emotional appeals.

Momodu noted, “Politics is not about beliefs; it is about reality and the constitution. Nigeria’s constitution allows anyone to run, which is why we all participated in the last election. Politics is not a religion.”

He also challenged the notion that power must rotate based on sentiment, noting that the PDP’s history of governance has been different from that of the APC.

“Unlike the APC, the PDP has had more southerners in power than northerners. In politics, people say what suits them. Personally, I don’t care where the President of Nigeria comes from—that is my honest opinion,” he concluded.