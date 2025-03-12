Oluwadolarz: Don’t Drag Me Into Your Mess, Leave Me Alone – Lola Slams Ifeluv

Nollywood actress, Lola Fanimokun has debunked allegations of an illicit affair with content creator, Oluwadolarz.

Naija News earlier reported that Oluwadolarz’s fiancee, Ifeluv, claimed that she caught Fanimokun hiding in her lover’s bathroom.

Ifeluv also made shocking claims that the actress had undergone multiple abortions for Oluwadolarz.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement released on Wednesday, Fanimokun advised Ifeluv to focus on resolving her own relationship issues rather than dragging her into the drama.

Lola emphasized that she will not engage in a public spat and urged Ifeluv to leave her alone.

Lola said: “I honestly wasn’t going to address this because I have a clear conscience, but for the sake of my friends and family and most especially my brand, I’d like to address this preposterous allegations that are flying around.

“First things first, I like to think I’m a very great actress (if I do say so myself) so I don’t have to sleep around for roles, my talent literally speaks for itself.

“Now, about “catching me in the bathroom” I had just finished shooting a pepper content behind his studio house (video posted above, also on my page) and I needed to wash my body instantly so he asked me to use HIS SISTER’S ROOM, the bathroom she’s claiming she “caught me in” was HIS YOUNGER SISTER’S BATHROOM where I was dressing up, I don’t know why she conveniently forgot to add this detail.

“Furthermore, Accusing me of sleeping with your fiancé is one thing, lying about multiple abortions just to evoke sympathy is another ball game entirely! That’s extremely petty. I never imagined I’d have to deal with this sort of bs this early in my career.

“It’s so sad to see someone I regarded with so much respect coming online to spew so much untrue nonsense about me based off pure assumption and misinformation.

“If you choose to air your family’s dirty laundry on the internet that’s absolutely fine but please don’t project your insecurities on me and drag me into this mess. The energy you’re using to push baseless accusations, channel it into fixing your dysfunctional relationship and leave me alone!”