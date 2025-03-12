Okpebholo Orders Suspended Attorney General To Resume Duty

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has recalled his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes 37 days after Osagie was suspended over allegations of financial infractions.

A letter to Osagie by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor, dated March 12, 2025, disclosed that the Attorney General has been exonerated of the allegations against him.

The letter reads, “Having considered the report of the Investigative Panel set up by Government to investigate allegations of financial infractions reported against you, which has exonerated you from the said allegations, I write to convey the directive of the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo that you resume duties as the State Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice with effect from 12th March, 2025.”

Reacting to the development, Osagie commended Governor Okpebholo for his sincerity of purpose and restated his commitment and loyalty to the administration.

He said, “I appreciate his sincerity of purpose and vision for the state. This is a clear indication that His Excellency, Sen Monday Okpebholo, means well for the state and I use this medium to restate my commitment and loyalty to him and his administration.

“I remain committed to joining him to ensure that Edo State recovers all lost ground to take the state to where it should be.”