Obey All Supreme Court Decisions – Nwanosike Tells Fubara

The Chairman of Ikwere local government area of River State, Samuel Nwanosike, has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to urgently start implementation of the Supreme Court decisions concerning the state.

Naija News reports that Nwanosike stressed the need for Governor Fubara to liaise with the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly for the 2025 budget.

In an interview with News Central on Tuesday, Nwanosike noted that Rivers people were being shortchanged by the delay in implementing the apex court’s ruling.

He stated that the House of Assembly has the responsbility to monitor how the funds of the state were being used.

He said: “There are a lot of decisions made by the Supreme Court affecting a lot of activities that have to be explained to the people of Rivers State. The most important of them is presentation of the 2025 budget to the Rivers State to the House of Assembly led by the Martins Amaewhule.

“Because at the end of the day, it’s Rivers State funds that is being destroyed. Everything has to be done urgently to obey the decision of the Supreme Court so that we can go back to the day-to-day running of our states and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“Most importantly, when it has to do with the funds of the people of Rivers State and how Governor administers it, it is the responsibility of the Assembly to ask those questions.”