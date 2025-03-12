“Now It Has Become An International Embarrassment” – Outrage As Natasha Reports Suspension, Case Against Akpabio To IPU

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has escalated her dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, reporting her suspension to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and seeking international attention over what she describes as an unjust decision.

Naija News reports that the Senate recently suspended the Kogi Central lawmaker, accusing her of violating parliamentary rules.

However, the suspension came shortly after she submitted a petition against Akpabio, raising concerns about the motive behind the decision.

Natasha has condemned the action, calling it “unlawful” and reflective of the broader struggles women face in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Mixed Reactions Trail Natasha’s Move

Her decision to take the matter to the IPU has sparked varied reactions from Nigerians across social media, with some supporting her stance while others question its effectiveness.

@Famozy2 wrote: “I love her courage to continue fighting the injustice but my fear is to what end and what influence does the inter parliamentary union have over the National Assembly?”

@ibrahsan2 argued: “She is misrepresenting facts, the whole brouhaha started with seat relocation and her subsequent disobedience to senate rules and norms but she is now claiming that she was suspended for submitting a petition, just imagine. Oyinbo dey pay attention to details.”

@Scripthesis was skeptical of any impact, stating: “Mark it here… nothing go happen. Akpabio will speak to Tinubu and Tinubu will offer one oil well to the parliamentary brouhaha n it’s over, senator Natasha will be messed up politically for life… yo guys don’t understand Nigerian politics where ethics is non-existent.”

Some users believe Natasha’s actions might backfire politically.

@itee800 wrote: “She’s digging her political grave more. Who is advising her sef?”

Others defended her, pointing out the Senate’s handling of the situation.

@Sunteky commented: “Look at the embarrassment these senators are causing the institution. They hurriedly suspended her without fair hearing to avoid local embarrassment. Now she has gone to the world to seek justice, now it has become an international embarrassment.”

@marvelfairs criticized the Senate’s decision: “This isn’t a good one for the Nigerian Senate; The Current National Assembly; The APC; and The Nigerian Political Space in General. Those behind her suspension should have known and done better. Unfortunately, they felt that her humiliation cum intimidation was a wiser decision.”

However, some questioned the basis of her claims.

@HassanY78101751 wrote: “All these statements without tendering the evidence of the sexual harassment, it’s just nothing but a noise maker and it can lead to imprisonment.”

Meanwhile, others acknowledged the challenges Natasha has faced in her political journey.

@muniryeldu stated: “Honestly from the little I knew about her political struggle, the lady has suffered so much harassment and countless attempts on her life. All in the name of democracy. Are we really democratic politically?”

@ABaba30036 praised her resilience: “A woman that single-handedly fought Yahya Bello till oga go destroyed the road leading to her town just to stop her, yet she still stood ground and never gave up. Akpabio go learn one or two about this woman… he be your friend’s wife made him think he could ride over her.”