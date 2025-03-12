‘Nothing Will Happen If They Impeach Him’ – Wike Tells People Supporting Fubara

The immediate past governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that nothing will happen if the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly impeaches Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, Wike stated that the lawmakers have the constitutional right to remove Fubara if they find him guilty of impeachable offences, including allegations of withholding their salaries for months.

He stated, “If you have committed an offence to be impeached, what’s wrong? Is it a criminal offence? It’s provided in the constitution. Am I a member of the Assembly?

“If you have committed an infraction of the constitution and the Assembly deems it fit to say, you should be impeached.”

He dismissed concerns that Fubara’s removal could spark chaos in the state, saying, “I have heard people say: ‘Oh, if they impeach him, there will be a breakdown of law and order.’ Rubbish! Nothing will happen.”

Supreme Court Ruling On Rivers Political Crisis

Naija News recall that the political crisis in Rivers State took a new turn on Friday, February 28, 2025, when the Supreme Court delivered a series of rulings on the state’s leadership dispute.

In a judgment read by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, a five-man panel of the court unanimously dismissed a cross-appeal filed by Fubara challenging the legitimacy of the Rivers House of Assembly under Speaker Martins Amaewhule. The court ordered Amaewhule to immediately resume sittings with other elected members of the Assembly.

In a further blow to the Rivers State Government, the apex court barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Accountant General of the Federation, and other agencies from disbursing funds to the state government until it complies with court orders.

Additionally, the court declared the local government election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid, further escalating tensions in the oil-rich South-South state.