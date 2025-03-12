Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Wednesday, 12th March 2025.

The PUNCH: Residents of several communities in Ondo, Benue, Nasarawa and Edo states are reeling from deadly attacks by suspected armed herders, sparking widespread outrage and protests. A total of 30 people were reportedly killed in the series of attacks across the three states, with communities calling for urgent government intervention.

The Guardian: The federal government may have to scale down its plan to adopt concrete technology in road infrastructure nationwide due to the high price of building materials and the prevailing macro and microeconomic climate. Although a policy guide on concrete road construction has existed, it has not been massively deployed for roads owing to costs and the availability of funds.

ThisDay: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said only strict adherence to the rule of law would bring lasting peace and prosperity to Rivers State. Addressing some political leaders from the state yesterday at State House, Abuja, Tinubu stressed that respect for the judiciary was crucial to democracy and harmony.

The Nation: Governor Siminalayi Fubara must comply fully and immediately with the judgment of the Supreme Court to keep the peace in Rivers State, the President declared yesterday. According to him, the nation is governed by the rule of law without which there will be no order or governance

Daily Trust: The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has proposed major changes in the tax reform bills sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Daily Trust reports that the committee modified a number of the clauses, expunged some, retained many and introduced some new clauses in the bills.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.