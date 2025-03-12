Natasha: Drug Peddlers And S3x Predators In Charge Of Nigeria – Charly Boy Blast Senators

Veteran Nigerian entertainer cum activist, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has slammed the National Assembly members while reacting to the sexual harassment controversy involving Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy, in a post via his Instagram page, expressed his frustration over the state of Nigeria’s leadership, criticising the political class, the Supreme Court judges and the law enforcement agencies.

Charly Boy stated that the National Assembly has the highest numbers of anyhow men without value or shame, adding that congregation of crooks, drug peddlers and sex predators are in charge of Nigeria.

He wrote, “From the Presidency, the Supreme court justices, the Law enforcement agencies to the house of rep members and Horny Senators, my people, Nigeria don scarter scarter. Reminds me of my song “1990”

“The National Assembly has the highest numbers of anyhow men without value or shame, if u like, very randdy dogs, deplorables and undistinguished.

“We can all see what’s playing out with the Senate Presidents sex scandal, an act that has followed him around as a politician. Now, we are witnessing how victims are punished and the guilty flexing all over the place. Nonsense.

“My people, globally na for Nigeria wey real criminals are in power. Congregation of crooks, drug peddlers and sex predators are in charge of Nigeria. Dia fathers.”