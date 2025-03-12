Majority Leader, Three Other Lawmakers Dump PDP, LP For APC

Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Donald Okugbe (PDP – Akoko-Edo II), along with three other lawmakers, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the other defectors include Bright Iyamu (PDP – Orhionmwon South II), Richard Edosa (PDP – Oredo West), and Sunday Ojezele (LP – Esan South East).

With their defection, the APC now holds a majority in the House with 13 members, while the PDP is reduced to 11.

The lawmakers were received at the APC Secretariat in Benin by the Acting State Chairman, Jarret Tenebe. They cited internal divisions and unresolved crises within their former parties as the primary reasons for their decision to switch allegiance.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Edosa described the move as a “defining moment” and expressed their confidence in the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo. He stated their commitment to working with the APC administration to advance the development of Edo State.

Welcoming them, Tenebe praised their decision as a “bold step toward a better future for Edo State.”

He assured them of equal rights and privileges within the party and emphasized that their defection strengthened APC’s collective resolve to improve governance, security, and economic development in the state.

The event concluded with a symbolic handing over of APC brooms to the defecting lawmakers, marking their official entry into the ruling party.