Lamido Names Kalu, Yari, Ganduje, Other Prominent Politicians That Will Ensure Victory For Tinubu In 2027

The pioneer leader of the Arewa Summit International, Dr. Bashir Lamido, has submitted that President Bola Tinubu already has strong political allies working to ensure victory for him in 2027.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Abuja on Wednesday, Lamido said the opposition members have not shown enough strength or cohesiveness to prove they can unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

He added that the likes of Abdul’aziz Yari, Orji Uzor Kalu, Abdullahi Ganduje and James Ibori are prominent politicians who are already working seriously in their various regions and putting up structures to guarantee Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Lamido also stressed that too many opposition politicians, like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Bukola Saraki, Nasir El-Rufai, and others, are all eying the 2027 presidency and may not step down for one another, thus creating another loophole for Tinubu to exploit in the 2027 race.

He questioned the opposition coalition movement’s capacity to form an undivided coalition to confront Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

In his words, “When you talk of the possibility of the coalition wrestling power from the ruling party, I think you should also ask yourself a pertinent question, can they agree together? The major opposition platforms, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), are seriously entangled in intense internal wrangling. Does the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have the prospects to lead coalition ahead of 2027?

“Who will fly the ticket? Is it Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi ? Is it Nasir El-rufai or Yemi Osinbajo? Is it Rotimi Amaechi or Bukola Saraki? adding that all of them have presidential ambitions and are not ready to relinquish their interest for another.”

Men Working For Tinubu

Lamido praised the political ingenuity of Tinubu, stating that the President is already wetting the ground with well-positioned allies while the opposition is yet to have a face.

“Tinubu is very smart and strategic. At a time people were thinking that Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Chief James Ibori were going to join opposition and work together to unseat president. I learnt that Nasir El-Rufai tried all he could to sow discord between the president and Abdullahi Ganduje by sending him to Saudi Arabia on Ambassadorial duty. Today, the President has closed ranks with them and they are his very reliable allies. The four of them are presidential materials but have already endorsed the president. The president cannot lose when he has men like them.

“The coalition are yet to take a stand, meanwhile the president’s men are already watering the ground. Yari is engaged with heavy empowerment in the North, Kalu is doing same in the South and even extension to the North likewise others. A Presidential source once mentioned they meet with the president regularly. So there is direction and purpose and events are being streamlined for victory,” he said.