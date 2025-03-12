Just In: Viral Ibadan Drummer, ‘Baba Onilu,’ Is Dead

The famous elderly drummer in Ibadan popularly called Ayangbenle ‘Baba Onilu’ is dead.

A native of Ede town in Osun State, he was well known for his drumming skills, particularly during the Osun Osogbo festival, where he played a significant role as a special drummer for Osun.

According to The Nation, his son confirmed the news of his passing, stating, “Baba Onilu has passed away overnight. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljanah Fidarus.”

He further revealed that his father’s final words were, “La Ilaaha Ila lahu.”

A Legacy of Cultural Drumming

Baba Onilu was a familiar figure at the University of Ibadan, where he entertained students during convocations.

He was also known for performing for corps members in Ibadan, earning him widespread recognition in the city.

In April 2022, he gained national attention when Adisa Olashile, a corps member and phone photographer, captured striking images of him.

The photos, shared on Twitter, quickly went viral, bringing Baba Onilu into the digital spotlight.

Olashile later turned two of the pictures into NFTs, which were sold on OpenSea for 0.3 ETH each—equivalent to approximately one million naira. As part of his commitment, he gave Baba Onilu 50 percent of the earnings.

The elderly drummer, overwhelmed with emotion, received 500,000 naira along with an additional 100,000 naira from donations. A framed portrait of his viral image was also presented to him.

A Life Dedicated to Drumming

In an interview last year, Ayangbenle shared that he inherited his drumming talent from his father and never attended any formal training.

He stated, “Drumming is the profession of my paternal grandmother’s lineage. I started drumming in Ibadan.”