Just In: Rivers Assembly Breaks Silence On Locking Out Fubara, Plan To Re-Present Budget

The Rivers State House of Assembly has refuted claims by Governor Siminalayi Fubara that he was blocked from re-presenting the 2025 Appropriation Bill at the Assembly complex.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson of the House and Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Enemi Alabo George, dismissed Fubara’s allegations, describing them as a “comedy skit” aimed at painting the Assembly in a bad light.

According to The Nation, George stated that the Assembly had formally requested the governor to present his budget following the Supreme Court’s judgment on March 3.

“We were the ones who, immediately after that judgment, appealed to the governor to bring his appropriation bill. We acted immediately because we have the interest of the state at heart and didn’t want Rivers people to suffer any harm,” George said.

Assembly Accuses Fubara Of Ignoring Requests

According to the lawmakers, despite withholding their entitlements for over a year and demolishing their chambers, the House still urged Fubara to hasten the budget presentation for the progress of the state.

“We indicated our intentions in that letter and even gave him a timeframe because of the urgency of the matter. To regularize his appointments, we also urged him during our subsequent sitting to submit the names of his nominees for the positions of commissioners and board members for screening and confirmation,” George added.

He alleged that the governor ignored their pleas and refused to accept official Assembly communications.

“We sent employees of the Assembly to deliver these resolutions to him, but as usual, they were turned back at the gate and even brutalized. We resorted to using a courier service, yet he still ignored our call,” George stated.

Lawmakers Question Fubara’s Intentions

George further questioned the governor’s sincerity, pointing out inconsistencies in his claim of being blocked from the Assembly complex.

“How can he turn around to claim that we blocked him from re-presenting his budget? This is the height of insincerity. We even need the budget to be passed because the governor has been owing us our entitlements for more than a year, and without the budget, we can’t get our entitlements,” he said.

Describing the event as a political ploy, George accused Fubara of orchestrating a media stunt to discredit the Assembly.

“The governor and his team simply and deliberately acted Wednesday’s drama with the singular motive of tarnishing the image of the Assembly. He is playing to the gallery to whip up unnecessary sentiments, but it has backfired because the truth has come out,” he added.

Lawmakers Say Fubara’s Letter Never Reached Them

The Assembly also refuted Fubara’s claim that he sent a letter to the Speaker requesting to present the budget, saying the lawmakers only saw the letter circulating on social media after Wednesday’s proceedings.

“But even the letter trending on social media was dated March 11. Does it mean that the governor purportedly sent a letter on Tuesday, God knows when, and immediately mobilized to the Assembly quarters on Wednesday morning claiming he came to present his budget?” George queried.

He insisted that legislative procedures require the governor to wait for an official acknowledgment of his letter before appearing before the Assembly.

“It is procedurally trite that after writing to the Assembly, the governor ought to wait for the letter to be acknowledged by the lawmakers, who will then invite him to appear before them and make his presentation. Governor Fubara ought to know this if he is sincere,” he said.

‘Fubara Must Follow Due Process’

The Assembly reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and urged Fubara to act in the best interest of Rivers people.

“This Assembly will continue to uphold the rule of law and will remain committed to promoting the interest of Rivers State. We urge him to do the needful so that Rivers people can breathe. He is toying with the lives and livelihood of Rivers people,” George concluded.