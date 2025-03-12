Drama As Fubara Is Denied Access To Rivers House Of Assembly

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been denied access to the House of Assembly quarters, where lawmakers hold plenary sessions.

Naija News learnt that Fubara had arrived at the Assembly quarters on Wednesday morning to present the state 2025 budget, but the gate was locked, preventing his entry.

According to Channels Television, the security personnel at the Assembly complex locked the gates when Governor Fubara arrived with his convoy.

The action of the security personnel was reportedly hinged on the position that there was no official communication between Fubara and the lawmakers.

However, Fubara said he communicated his coming to Speaker Martins Amaewhule through a letter and has tried to call him on the phone since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fubara has reaffirmed his commitment to fully implementing the recent Supreme Court judgment, emphasizing that his administration will adhere strictly to the ruling.

Fubara made this declaration on Tuesday in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the New Judges’ Quarters, built by his administration in the Old GRA area of the state capital.

The governor stressed that no personal ambition or political dispute should supersede the collective peace and stability of Rivers State, stating that no sacrifice is too great for peace.

The governor acknowledged that the past 16 months had been rough for his government, saying that he would leave office one day but that his good work would speak for him.

He said since the crisis started, a lot of money and resources that should have been channelled to the development of the state had been wasted by both sides.