Abducted Ondo Surveyors Regain Freedom After Ransom Payment

Nine abducted surveyors in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State have regained their freedom after a ₦20 million ransom was paid to their captors.

The kidnappers had initially demanded ₦100 million for their release, but after negotiations, market women intervened, pleading for a reduction to ₦50 million. However, the abductors initially rejected the offer before eventually settling for ₦20 million.

According to Vanguard, their release was confirmed by Pastor Ajibade Owolanke, brother to the Ejemikin of Akure, High Chief Oluwole Omotayo, in Akure, the state capital.

According to Owolanke, the victims have reunited with their families. Reports indicate that they were taken to different hospitals for medical attention following their ordeal.

The surveyors were abducted a week ago while working on-site at Ilu-Abo in Akure North.

In response to the rising insecurity in the state, market women and youths in Akure staged a protest on Tuesday, urging Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and security agencies to take immediate action to curb the growing threat of kidnappings.