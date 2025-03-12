It Is Like A Curse, Oluwadolarz Sleeps With Anything In Skirt – Fiancee, Ifeluv

Influencer Ifeoluwa Adegoke popularly known as Ifeluv has called out her fiancee, Oluwadolarz for constantly trying to sabotage their relationship with his constant cheating and lying.

She disclosed that she she initially left Oluwadolarz due to his alleged infidelity but gave him another chance after he spent two years trying to convince her he had changed.

She, however, lamented that Oluwadolarz has failed to change and she has been shouldering most of the responsibility for their child.

Adegoke also alleged that he’s struggling financially, can’t deliver on advert deals and envious of her success.

She stated that her relationship with the skit maker is over, as she could no longer condone any of his misdeeds.

Speaking via Instagram she said, “I left him the first time because of his cheating. He spent two years trying to convince me he had changed.

“Meanwhile, I’ve been taking 85% responsibility for our child because he’s broke most of the time-just living a fake life and chasing anything in a skirt. He has nothing, absolutely nothing, to his name. You give him an advert deal and he won’t deliver.

“Brands keep threatening him, and every time he sees me achieving something, he starts crying because he hates it. But guess what? I make my own money.

“He kept pretending he had changed, and I had no way of knowing otherwise since we didn’t live together. I rarely even visited. He even embarrassed me online with a public apology, and I let it slide. Then I accepted his proposal, only to go pick up my son at his place recently-only to find his actress, Lola, hiding in the bathroom. And this guy looked me dead in the eye and said nothing was going on! Your own son was in the house while you were messing around… how much more of an animal can you be?

“There are even claims that she had been living with him, even after the proposal. Neighbours confirmed it, and close relatives say she has had multiple abortions for him. No remorse, just endless lies and manipulation. But I’m not even mad-I just got out of surgery. Ilet it slide.

“He sleeps with anything; it’s like a curse. And before you ask if I was once one of his “actresses”-no. This man was my absolute first. I went through an entire university degree and service year as a virgin because I loved and trusted him. I never had to sleep for roles. But now? It’s over.”