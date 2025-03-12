IG Redeploys Senior Officers As Court Fixes Date To Rule On Compulsory Retirement [Full List]

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the transfer of 25 senior officers to various commands and departments across the country.

Naija News understands that the reshuffling follows the mass compulsory retirement of senior officers who had either completed 35 years of service or reached the 60-year age limit. This move aligns with the Police Service Commission’s directive on February 1, mandating the immediate retirement of all officers meeting these criteria.

According to a memo obtained by The PUNCH on Tuesday, several Commissioners of Police have been reassigned to positions traditionally held by Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), while others have been deployed to key zones, specialized units, and the Force Headquarters in Abuja. Their assignments cover departments such as Border Patrol, Training and Development, INTERPOL, ICT, Counter-Terrorism, and Special Protection.

Among the transferred officers, AIG Margaret Ochalla was posted to Zone 13, Ukpo; AIG Abayomi Oladipo to Zone 11, Osogbo; and AIG Fred Ekokotu to the Border Patrol Force at Force Headquarters, Abuja. Others include AIG Iwo Osigboka (Training and Development, FHQ, Abuja), AIG Garba Ahmed (Zone 5, Benin), AIG Salman Dogo (Zone 9, Umuahia), and AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu (Commandant, Police Academy, Kano).

Additionally, some Commissioners of Police have been elevated to roles designated for AIGs. Patrick Atayero was assigned to Zone 16, Yenagoa; Tolani Alausa to Zone 17, Akure; Mobolaji Olaiya to INTERPOL, FHQ, Abuja; Musibau Ajani to the Directorate of ICT, Force Headquarters; Gyongon Grimah to the Office of the National Security Adviser; and Olatunji Disu to the Special Protection Unit, FHQ, Abuja.

The memo emphasized that officers assuming higher duty posts should not wear their new ranks until officially confirmed, with the postings taking immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the National Industrial Court in Abuja has scheduled March 17 to rule on a lawsuit filed by officers from Courses 18, 19, and 20 of the Police Academy, challenging their forced retirement.

The plaintiffs, including ACP Chinedu Emengaha, ACP Victor Chilaka, ACP Egwu Otu, and CSP Sylvester Ebosele, are contesting the Police Service Commission’s directive, arguing that they have not yet completed 35 years of service or reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

They are seeking an interlocutory injunction to prevent the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Force Secretary from enforcing their retirement, altering their postings, or suspending their salaries while the case is pending.

During the last court session, the ruling was postponed to March 11 but was later rescheduled to March 17 due to delays in preparation. The presiding judge, Justice R. B. Haastrup, also ordered that hearing notices be served on the Inspector-General of Police and the Force Secretary.

Claimants’ counsel, Chief Goddy Uche (SAN), informed the court that some of the plaintiffs had already been demoted or retired, despite the case still being in court. The defendants were absent from the proceedings, with the judge noting that they had previously informed the court of their unavailability due to another legal matter outside its jurisdiction.