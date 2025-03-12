I Stopped Going To NEC Meeting Because I Feared For My Life – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has disclosed that he stayed away from the Presidential Villa during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari because he feared for his life.

Wike, while speaking during a media live briefing said he was afraid that he would be harmed because he stood firm as opposition against the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He lambasted the current governors elected on the umbrella of the main opposition party, insisting that their interest is to kill the (PDP).

He said, “These current governors, their interest is to kill the PDP.

“I was a governor. As at that time I saw the opposition party, no, the ruling party then, that’s under Buhari, came out fighting PDP.

“I’m proud to say it. I am very, very proud. I stood my ground and said it won’t work. I said we must survive. I never went to the [Presidential] Villa. Never! Never! In fact, I stopped going to NEC. I stopped going to the NEC meeting because I feared for my life.

“I stood and I said, PDP will not die. Forget about these people. You know, you say one thing here, in the night you say something else.

“I never hid my intention about where I’m going to.”

Speaking further, Wike argued that the governors elected on the PDP platform do not have character.