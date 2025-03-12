“I Have Never Supported My Son” – Oluwadolarz Mum Begs Ifeluv Not To Leave Her Son

The mother of popular skit maker, Oluwadolarz, Mummy Dolarz, has begged her son’s fiancée, Ifeoluwa Adegoke, aka Ifeluv, not to allow their relationship to break.

Mummydolarz, during a TikTok live session, said Ifeluv should accept her plea and see her as the offender and not her son.

According to her, she has never supported her son’s actions and is not aware of the claims by her fiancée, as she also saw everything online.

Naija News recalls Ifeluv had called out her fiancee for constantly trying to sabotage their relationship with his constant cheating and lying.

She disclosed that she initially left Oluwadolarz due to his alleged infidelity but gave him another chance after he spent two years trying to convince her he had changed.

She, however, lamented that Oluwadolarz has failed to change, and she has been shouldering most of the responsibility for their child.

Adegoke also alleged that he’s struggling financially, can’t deliver on advert deals and is envious of her success.

She stated that her relationship with the skit maker is over, as she could no longer condone any of his misdeeds.

However, Mummydolarz appealed to her to give her son another chance, stating that some other people are going through worse situations in their homes.

“I have begged you severally. Just take it that I was the one that offended you. I have never supported my son. God sees my heart. There was a time I even knelt down to beg you just because I didn’t want your relationship to break. You did not carry me along when this incident happened, I just saw it on social media. Those people that are telling you to leave him are going through worst situations in their houses,” she said.