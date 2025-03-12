Full List: EFCC Reveals 58 Ponzi Schemes Defrauding Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed 58 fraudulent companies running illegal investment schemes and defrauding Nigerians of their money.

Naija News reports that these firms, posing as legitimate investment entities, were found to be unregistered with both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The revelation came through separate correspondences received by the EFCC from the two regulatory bodies.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that legal action had already been taken against many of these companies.

So far, five of the firms have been convicted, while another five have pleaded guilty and are awaiting a review of facts. Several other cases are still pending arraignment.

The crackdown is part of the EFCC’s broader efforts to clean up Nigeria’s financial sector and shield citizens from fraudulent operators.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring economic activities and leveraging its anti-corruption mandate to promote financial stability and growth.

The full list of the 58 companies identified by the EFCC includes:

Wales Kingdom Capital

Bethseida Group of Companies

AQM Capital Limited

Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited

Brickwall Global Investment Limited

Farmforte Limited & Agro Partnership Tech

Green Eagles Agribusiness Solution Limited

Richfield Multiconcepts Limited

Forte Asset Management Limited

Biss Networks Nigeria Limited

S Mobile Netzone Limited

Pristine Mobile Network

Letsfarm Integrated Services

Bara Finance & Investment Limited

Vicampro Farms Limited

Brooks Network Limited

Gas Station Supply Services Limited

Brass & Books Limited

Annexation Biz Concept

Maitanbuwal Global Ventures

Crowdyvest Limited

Jadek Agro Connect Limited

Adeeva Capital Limited

Oxford International Group

Oxford Gold Integrated

Skapomah Global Limited

MBA Trading & Capital Investment Limited

TRJ Company Limited

Farm4Me Agriculture Limited

Quintessential Investment Company

Adeprinz Global Enterprises

Rockstar Establishment Limited

SU Global Investment

Citi Trust Funding PLC

Farm Buddy

Eatrich 369 Farms & Food

Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited

Farm Sponsors Limited

Cititrust Credit Limited

Farmfunded Agroservices Limited

Adamakin Investment & Works Limited

Cititrust Holding PLC

Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited

Chinmark Homes & Shelters Limited

Emerald Farms & Consultant Limited

Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited

Farm 360 & Agriculture Company

Requid Technologies Limited

West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Limited

NISL Ventures Limited & Estate of Laolu Martins

XY Connect Investment Limited

River Branch Unique Investment Limited

Hallmark Capital Limited

CJC Markets Limited

Crowd One Investment

Farmkart Foods Limited

KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited

Holibiz Finance Limited

Ifeanyi Okpe Oil & Gas Services

Servapps Nigeria Limited

Barrick Gold Mining Company

360 Agric Partners Limited