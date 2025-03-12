Nigeria News
Full List: EFCC Reveals 58 Ponzi Schemes Defrauding Nigerians
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed 58 fraudulent companies running illegal investment schemes and defrauding Nigerians of their money.
Naija News reports that these firms, posing as legitimate investment entities, were found to be unregistered with both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The revelation came through separate correspondences received by the EFCC from the two regulatory bodies.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that legal action had already been taken against many of these companies.
So far, five of the firms have been convicted, while another five have pleaded guilty and are awaiting a review of facts. Several other cases are still pending arraignment.
The crackdown is part of the EFCC’s broader efforts to clean up Nigeria’s financial sector and shield citizens from fraudulent operators.
The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring economic activities and leveraging its anti-corruption mandate to promote financial stability and growth.
The full list of the 58 companies identified by the EFCC includes:
Wales Kingdom Capital
Bethseida Group of Companies
AQM Capital Limited
Titan Multibusiness Investment Limited
Brickwall Global Investment Limited
Farmforte Limited & Agro Partnership Tech
Green Eagles Agribusiness Solution Limited
Richfield Multiconcepts Limited
Forte Asset Management Limited
Biss Networks Nigeria Limited
S Mobile Netzone Limited
Pristine Mobile Network
Letsfarm Integrated Services
Bara Finance & Investment Limited
Vicampro Farms Limited
Brooks Network Limited
Gas Station Supply Services Limited
Brass & Books Limited
Annexation Biz Concept
Maitanbuwal Global Ventures
Crowdyvest Limited
Jadek Agro Connect Limited
Adeeva Capital Limited
Oxford International Group
Oxford Gold Integrated
Skapomah Global Limited
MBA Trading & Capital Investment Limited
TRJ Company Limited
Farm4Me Agriculture Limited
Quintessential Investment Company
Adeprinz Global Enterprises
Rockstar Establishment Limited
SU Global Investment
Citi Trust Funding PLC
Farm Buddy
Eatrich 369 Farms & Food
Globertrot Farmsponsors Nigeria Limited
Farm Sponsors Limited
Cititrust Credit Limited
Farmfunded Agroservices Limited
Adamakin Investment & Works Limited
Cititrust Holding PLC
Green Eagles Agribusiness Solutions Limited
Chinmark Homes & Shelters Limited
Emerald Farms & Consultant Limited
Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Limited
Farm 360 & Agriculture Company
Requid Technologies Limited
West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Limited
NISL Ventures Limited & Estate of Laolu Martins
XY Connect Investment Limited
River Branch Unique Investment Limited
Hallmark Capital Limited
CJC Markets Limited
Crowd One Investment
Farmkart Foods Limited
KD Likemind Stakeholders Limited
Holibiz Finance Limited
Ifeanyi Okpe Oil & Gas Services
Servapps Nigeria Limited
Barrick Gold Mining Company
360 Agric Partners Limited