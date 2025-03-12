Fubara Speaks On Drama With Lawmakers At Rivers Assembly

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed disappointment over his denial of access to the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, where he had gone to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Zonal Hospital in Bori, Fubara revealed that he made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other lawmakers, including sending a WhatsApp message to notify them of his visit.

“I made all frantic efforts to reach the Speaker, which I believe he cannot deny, and other members of the Assembly. I went further to send WhatsApp information to him and others, notifying them that I would be coming by 10:00 am to present the budget,” Fubara stated.

The governor insisted that he had done everything necessary to ensure smooth communication, but the lawmakers failed to respond positively.

‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ – Fubara

Fubara further condemned the blockade at the Assembly Complex, saying the claim that he failed to communicate with the lawmakers was false.

“It was unfortunate that when we got there this morning, we were denied access, and the next story I am hearing is that we didn’t communicate with them. But I leave everything to God, who sees in secret places. I did everything to make sure that the situation was sorted out today,” he said.

Despite the setback, Fubara maintained that he remained open to resolving the budget crisis and would return if the lawmakers were later instructed to receive him.

“Like I said, nothing lasts forever. Even the greatest power, one day, will end. What is most important is what we do with power. Even if I have the power, as they claim that I don’t know how to use power, I do not intend to abuse it. Power, when abused, leads to situations like the one we are facing. I will not abuse it but will continue to operate with restraint because I know that there is life after power,” he added.

Fubara emphasized that his administration remains committed to its Rivers First agenda, prioritizing healthcare, education, agriculture, and security.

He disclosed that the Zonal Hospital project was originally initiated by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi but was abandoned after limited work by the immediate past administration.

“When I came on board, I saw the need to revive all zonal hospitals in Bori, Etche, Ahoada, Omoku, and Degema. The essence of these facilities is to reduce the pressure on the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital,” he said.

He lamented the overcrowding at the teaching hospital, saying, “If you go to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, you will see the number of our people struggling to get quality services. We felt that if the zonal hospitals are properly fixed to standard, there won’t be this issue of scrambling to get medical attention in our Teaching Hospital.”

The governor assured that his administration had not only rehabilitated the hospital but also expanded it to meet modern healthcare standards.

“I can tell you to the glory of God today, everything needed in a standard health facility is now in this hospital,” he declared.

Call For Maintenance And Youth Encouragement

Fubara urged the Commissioner for Health and the Health Management Board to ensure proper maintenance of the hospital and to commence operations immediately, stating that all necessary equipment had been provided.

He also used the occasion to encourage youths to remain resilient amid the political crisis, expressing confidence in divine victory.

The governor was particularly moved when a young lady presented him with an artwork symbolizing his struggles.

“I was touched when she said the nails used in designing the piece represented the pains and challenges I have overcome. I know that pains come with purpose. This gives me so much encouragement this afternoon and a reason to continue to stand strong. I assure you, I won’t allow that artwork to waste. I will continue to be strong for all of you,” he said.