‘El-Rufai’s Threats To Unseat Tinubu Is Inconsequential’ – Presidency

The presidency has opined that President Bola Tinubu’s government is unperturbed by the defection of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Naija News reports that El-Rufai has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the SDP, citing irreconcilable differences with the ruling party’s leadership.

In an interview with TVC on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, stated that El-Rufai’s decision is not based on any ideology but ambition.

According to him, El-Rufai’s exit from the APC and his threat to unseat President Tinubu is inconsequential, stressing that his principal remains focused on governance with improved security and driving down food prices.

He said, “We are not perturbed by El-Rufai’s defection; before now we have engaged him if he could reconsider his decision because his decision is not built on any ideology we all known. El-Rufai admitted it himself, and his grievance is because he was not appointed a minister. His decision is not ideology-driven but ambition-driven. We are hearing of different permutations, some say he would pair with Osinbajo.

“Nasir El-Rufai’s exit from the APC and his threats to unseat President Tinubu, which I consider inconsequential. The President remains focused on governance, with improved security driving down food prices. Unlike in the past, private interests no longer exploit the system at Nigerians’ expense—we’re building a sustainable economy through due process and accountability.

“Just to buttress that El-Rufai’s exit lacks ideological basis, and APC remains strong, attracting even opposition figures. Nigerians should keep faith with Mr. President—his reforms are yielding results, and better days lie ahead.”