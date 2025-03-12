Eguavoen Distances Self From Selection Of Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers Squad

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen, has clarified recent reports suggesting that there has been interference in the squad selection process for the Super Eagles’ upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Head coach Eric Chelle recently narrowed down his extensive provisional squad to a finalized list of 23 players as preparations intensify for these crucial fixtures.

Among the notable absentees from this squad are experienced players including Ahmed Musa, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Zaidu Sanusi, raising questions among fans and analysts alike.

Eguavoen emphasized the importance of coaching autonomy, stating that Eric Chelle is solely responsible for picking the players who will represent Nigeria in these important encounters.

“I want Nigerians to gain clarity on this issue. As the technical director for several years, I have attended numerous FIFA workshops where I learned that, fundamentally, the head coach of a senior national team worldwide has the final authority on player selection,” Eguavoen told Supersport. He underscored that while discussions and interactions are welcome, ultimate decisions rest firmly with the coach.

“If he opts for a player or decides to omit one, that’s his prerogative. That’s the nature of their role, and it’s why head coaches can be relieved of their duties at any time,” Eguavoen added.

The Super Eagles are set to commence training camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda this coming Sunday.

This match is particularly significant as it marks the team’s quest for qualification in a new cycle. The Super Eagles will face Rwanda at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali next week Friday, following which they will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

The outcomes of these matches are crucial for Nigeria’s aspirations in the World Cup qualifying campaign, and the fans eagerly await the performances of this new-look squad.