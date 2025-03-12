Economy Is Stabilizing, Food Prices Crashing, Fuel Price Dropping – Wale Edun

The Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has said the government policies to revitalize the economy have been yielding positive returns.

Naija News reports that Edun stated this on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

Edun, along with his team, visited the First Lady’s office to inform her about the forthcoming 32nd Annual General Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM Bank), which will be held between June 23rd and 27th this year.

Mrs. Tinubu expressed readiness in hosting the spouses of Heads of Governments of African and other Countries who would be attending the meeting, noting that it would be another opportunity to showcase the best of Nigeria.

“This is one of the ways that God has just been blessing us in this administration with the quality of the people that are running the affairs of the country.

“Therefore, I thank the Minister for approaching us with the forthcoming AGM meeting of the AFRIMEX Bank. Meanwhile, ours is very easy being the wife of Mr President, I am supposed to be the Chief Hostess and to ensure that we take care of things,” she said.

The Minister, in his remarks, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stabilising the nation’s economy with manufacturing and export becoming more competitive with others globally.

He emphasised Nigeria’s strong partnership with AFREXIM Bank and its commitment to fostering trade and economic growth for Africa and beyond.

“What we refer to was the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy, bold and courageous under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu over the last 20 months, the AFREXIM Bank has been reformed, it has been changed and it has been improved.

“We have a situation now where we have inflation stabilizing, food prices crashing down, petroleum prices coming down amongst other improvements in the economy.

“While we still have relatively high inflation, there is focus on helping people with their cost of living, and those reductions in major prices that affect the land, particularly encouraging and heartwarming for Mr President,” he stated.

Edun, who specifically talked about the reduction in inflation, added that this would be stabilised to the minimal level as time goes on with policies that would favour the indigenous manufacturers to be able to compete with others globally being put in place.

The 32nd AFREXIM Bank Annual General Meeting has as its theme, ‘Building the Future on Decades of Resilience’ and would be held in Abuja.