Crisis Looms In SDP As El-Rufai’s Loyalists Plot National Secretary Removal

The National Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Agunloye, has petitioned Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun over an alleged plot to force him out of office.

Sources revealed that SDP members aligned with Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna State governor who recently joined the party, are pressuring Agunloye to resign.

Confirming the petition on Tuesday, Agunloye told The Cable, “I petitioned the IG about a person who forged letterhead paper and is threatening me to resign.”

El-Rufai officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday and joined the SDP after months of strategic discussions with opposition leaders.

A vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, El-Rufai’s relationship with the APC soured after the Senate declined to confirm his ministerial nomination. In February, he claimed that Tinubu deliberately kept him out of the cabinet, dismissing reports that the National Assembly rejected him.

In his resignation statement, El-Rufai vowed to unite opposition forces against the APC, stating, “As a member of the SDP, I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join us and congregate under a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections and bye-elections between now and 2027 by the Grace of God.”

He also called on his supporters and Nigerians seeking political change to join the SDP, describing it as a platform for national transformation.

Reacting to El-Rufai’s defection, Adewole Adebayo, the SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, welcomed him to the party, describing him as an “asset with a verifiable and measurable track record of public performance.”