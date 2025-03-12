Confusion As National Industrial Court Denies Reinstating Suspended Lagos Assembly Clerk

The National Industrial Court has criticized Olalekan Onafeko, the suspended Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, for resorting to self-help in an attempt to reclaim his position.

Naija News gathered that the industrial court clarified that it never issued an order reinstating Onafeko, contrary to reports circulating in some media outlets.

Onafeko had forcefully taken over the office of Acting Clerk Taiwo Ottun, claiming that the court had reinstated him.

However, during the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the court emphasized that its directive was for all parties to maintain peace and refrain from any actions that could disrupt stability in the state until the motion on notice is heard.

Expressing surprise at the claimant’s misinterpretation of its ruling, the court adjourned the matter to March 18, 2025, for the hearing of all pending applications.

Earlier, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, O.O. Oniyire, informed Justice M.N. Esowe that Onafeko had engaged in self-help by forcibly breaking into the acting Clerk’s office.

He also accused Onafeko of issuing misleading press statements and using security agencies, including the DSS and police, to intimidate Ottun.

On February 20, 2025, the court heard an ex-parte application filed by Onafeko seeking to restrain the respondents.

However, due to the complexity and volume of the prayers, the court declined to grant them outright.

Instead, it ruled that “both parties shall maintain the peace and status quo ante bellum pending the hearing of the motion on notice.”