Chairman Of Peter Obi’s LP Faction, Joins SDP To Welcome El-Rufai

The Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP) Caretaker Committee, Nenadi Usman, has said that Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is commendable.

Naija News reports that Senator Usman, whose committee was constituted by the party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and other elected representatives of the party, said El-Rufai has a significant role to play in strengthening opposition.

Mrs. Usman stated this as she joined the leadership of the SDP led by its chairman, Shehu Gabam, to welcome the former Governor of Kaduna State in Abuja on Tuesday.

The LP Caretaker Chairperson stressed that Nigeria needed a strong opposition that would counterweigh the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and safeguard the nation’s democracy.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), I was invited by my colleague, the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, to receive Mallam Nasir El-Rufai into the opposition fold at the SDP Secretariat in Abuja. Mallam’s decision to align with the opposition underscores a growing recognition that a healthy democracy thrives when there is a robust and credible opposition to hold the government accountable. I firmly believe that individuals like Mallam El-Rufai, with his extensive experience in governance and public service, have a significant role to play in strengthening the opposition and advancing democratic processes in our nation.

“A strong opposition is not just a counterweight to the ruling party, it is a vital pillar for safeguarding democracy. It ensures that government actions are scrutinized, voices of dissent are heard, and the interests of the people remain at the center of governance. In this regard, the opposition is not a singular entity but a collective of diverse political parties, united by the shared goal of ensuring transparency, equity, and good governance,” she said.

The former Kaduna South Senator reaffirmed Labour Party’s commitment to fostering a vibrant opposition space where different voices and perspectives can coalesce to advance the common good.

The former Finance Minister added that the more united the opposition parties were, the stronger the democratic process would become.

“The Labour Party remains committed to fostering a vibrant opposition space where different voices and perspectives can coalesce to advance the common good. The more united the opposition parties are, the stronger and more dynamic our democratic process becomes. We welcome every stakeholder, regardless of political background, who is willing to stand for justice, fairness, and the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“Together, we can build an opposition that not only critiques but also offers viable alternatives for a better Nigeria,” he added.