Canadian Senator, Ataullahjan, Demands Justice For Natasha

The Chairman of Canadian Senate Committee on Human Rights, Salma Ataullahjan, has demanded justice for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged sexual harassment.

Naija News reported that the Kogi Central Senator, on Tuesday, reported the Nigerian Senate and its President, Godswill Akpabio, to the United Nations’ Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Senator Natasha stated that the Senate suspended her for six months because she complained of alleged sexual harassment against Akpabio.

“I was suspended illegally because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the president of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“I thought that by submitting the petition, he would recuse himself and both of us will submit ourselves to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition for a fair and transparent investigation. Unfortunately, I was silenced and I was suspended,” she said.

Recall that the Senate explained that the Kogi Central Senator was suspended for violating Senate Standing Rule and misconduct.

On her 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, the Canadian Senate’s Chairman on Human Rights lauded Natasha for speaking out.

“Stay strong, Natasha Akpoti. Your bravery for speaking out against sexual harassment is a powerful reminder that we must all continue to fight for a safer, more respectful world for everyone,” she wrote.