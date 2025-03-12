Breaking: Tinubu Meets Obasa, Lagos Assembly Members In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is set to hold a crucial meeting with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, arrived at the Villa around 2:50 pm on Wednesday, while his colleagues had earlier arrived in two coaster buses.

Naija News reports that the meeting is believed to be linked to the recent leadership crisis that rocked the Lagos Assembly. Obasa was impeached by some lawmakers but was later reinstated following the intervention of political stakeholders, particularly the Governing Advisory Council (GAC).

Despite Obasa’s reinstatement, tensions remain within the House, with unresolved grievances stemming from his impeachment. Tinubu’s meeting with the lawmakers is expected to address these issues and foster unity within the Assembly.

More details later…