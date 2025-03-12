BREAKING: Police Arrest Whistleblower For Exposing Alleged Multi-Billion Naira Fraud In Lagos

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos have reportedly arrested the Special Adviser, Boundary Matters, Kosofe Local Government, Ganiyu Olamiji Oyebanjo.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that Oyebanjo was arrested Tuesday night in front of his house following a petition he reportedly wrote against the chairman of the council, Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe, over an alleged fraudulent activity.

According to SaharaReporters, a source disclosed that Oyebanjo was arrested by police operatives from Zone 2 in Lagos on the order of the council boss on Tuesday night.

“Hon Ganiyu Olamiji Oyebanjo, the petitioner was arrested last night exactly 8.43 pm, in front of his house by policemen acting on the orders of the executive chairman in question,” a source told newsmen on Wednesday morning.

“Why? Because of the ongoing investigation about the chairman, Barrister Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe and the awareness of the petition from SaharaReporters, which was published on Monday.”

Another source reportedly said, “Update on Kosofe Corruption Case: The petitioner, Ganiyu Oyebanjo, has been arrested by Zone 2 police officers. He was arrested yesterday evening in his house at Olorunlogbon Street Anthony at the behest of the council chairman Moyosore Ogunlewe for being in possession of classified documents and embarrassing him on SaharaReporters. He has been asked to write a statement and was not allowed to go home last night.”

Oyebanjo had petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged misappropriation of billions of naira by Ogunlewe and some supervisors in the council.”

Naija News understands that following the petition, the head of the council and additional officials were summoned and interrogated for numerous hours at the ICPC office situated at 10, Okotie Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a conversation with journalists on Monday, Oyebanjo claimed that the officials were engaged in corrupt practices, misappropriation of funds, and inflating contracts amounting to billions of naira.

He disclosed: “Yes, their invitation and subsequent interrogation for hours followed a petition I submitted to the anti-corruption agency on October 23, 2024 with copies of classified documents of the local government in my possession.

“I had in a petition titled: “PETITION AGAINST BARR. MOYOSORE ADEDOYIN OGUNLEWE, THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, KOSOFE LOCAL GOVERNMENT (AKA) THE WHITE LION AND OTHER LOCAL GOVERNMENT CO TRAVELLERS OVER CORRUPTION, CRIMINAL BREACH OF TRUST, UNLAWFUL ENRICHMENT, INFLATION OF CONTRACTS, MISAPPROPRIATION OF PUBLIC FUNDS, FORGERY, MANIPULATION, DISTORTION AND DOCTORING OF EXCO MINUTES, AND THREAT TO LIFE”, levelled allegation against the executive chairman of Kosofe Local Government for awarding contracts without following due process, illegal self-enrichment and acquiring multiple properties few years after becoming the chairman of the council.

“I urged the anti-graft Commission to demand from the Code of Conduct Bureau the Assets Declaration Forms, which the Chairman filled out before he became the Council Chairman and the Assets he has presently acquired.

“And as part of its investigation, the ICPC invited me to its Lagos office on February 25, 2025 where I was interrogated, wrote a statement and provided additional information.

“Two days after my visit to the ICPC Lagos office, Moyosore Ogunlewe and the Secretary to the Local Government, Fatai Gbadebo, were invited and quizzed by the ICPC over the corruption allegations.

“While I want to believe that the ICPC has not concluded its investigation into the allegation of corruption I levelled against the council chairman, the members of executive committee who to the best of knowledge had been invited by the ICPC to appear before it have, however, not honoured the invitation and are yet to be interrogated.

“The executive members are key witnesses in the malfeasance perpetrated by the council chairman and their interrogation by the ICPC will go a long away in giving it a clearer picture of the allegation.

“I, however, reliably gathered that the executive chairman, after returning from the ICPC office in Lagos, has been making frantic efforts to block the invitation of the executive members and council’s staff and also promised to give each of them a huge amount of money to give false accounts.”