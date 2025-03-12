BREAKING: Massive Fire Hits Popular Ibadan Market

An early morning fire has engulfed the well-known Alesinloye Market in Ibadan Southwest Local Government Area, resulting in the loss of goods worth millions of naira.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as devastating, leaving traders and residents in shock.

Reports indicate that the timely intervention of the Oyo State Fire Service, aided by firefighting teams from SUMAL and SWEETCO, helped prevent the blaze from spreading further.

As of the time of filing this report, the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

According to The Nation, a source noted that the impact of the fire could have been minimized if a fire station had been situated within the market.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, stated that firefighters were still on the ground battling the flames.

According to him: “Men are currently working at Aleshinloye market. We thank the management of SWEETCO for releasing their truck and men. Very massive.

“We are grateful to Sumal for releasing their crew to the scene, we are eternally grateful to them and SWEETCO.

“The management cannot respond to individuals’ questions now due to logistics.”

More details to follow…