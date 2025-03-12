Breaking: Fubara Speaks After Being Locked Outside Rivers Assembly

Tensions in Rivers State escalated on Wednesday as Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of his executive council were barred from entering the Assembly Quarters where the House of Assembly is located.

Naija News gathered that the governor, who arrived at the quarters along Aba Road in the morning, was reportedly there to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill in compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling. However, he was met with a locked gate, preventing his access.

Fubara, dressed in a white outfit and red cap, was visibly surprised by the situation. Speaking at the scene, he expressed frustration over the inaccessibility of the Assembly complex, stating that he had made several attempts to contact Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other lawmakers, but received no response.

“Is the gate locked?” the governor was heard asking upon arrival before addressing journalists about his mission.

He explained that he had officially written to the Speaker, requesting an invitation to present the budget but received no response.

Accompanying the governor were Chief of Staff Edison Ehie and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo.

The Governor, addressing the newsmen, said, “I came here this morning with few of my EXCO members to comply with the Supreme Court judgment. Before my arrival I have made several attempts by phone call to reach the Speaker and other members.

“I also did a letter personally which was transmitted to the Hon. Speaker for this particular invitation. But it is unfortunate that at the gate, the place is completely sealed, and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today.

“The reason why we are doing this, like I have always said is the interest of our people which is the most important thing. Well I don’t think there is anything to worry about, maybe they are working on the letter, and I expect to hear from them may be after this hour”.