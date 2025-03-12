Fubara Ready To Re-present 2025 Budget Despite Assembly Lockout

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his readiness to re-present the 2025 budget to the State House of Assembly whenever the lawmakers are prepared to receive it.

Fubara made this known on Wednesday while addressing residents of Khana Local Government Area during the commissioning of health facilities. His statement came shortly after he was barred from accessing the Assembly quarters.

Expressing his displeasure over the lawmakers’ actions, the governor insisted that he had properly informed Speaker Martins Amaewhule about his visit.

“I still believe, maybe, they might be instructed later. If they are instructed, I’m still ready to come any day to get this particular issue sorted out,” Fubara stated.

Locked Out Of Assembly Quarters

Earlier in the day, Fubara was denied entry into the official quarters of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, where lawmakers loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike have been conducting legislative sittings.

The governor arrived at the complex alongside top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, and his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie. However, they were met with a locked gate, preventing their access.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, Fubara accused Speaker Martins Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him, adding that several attempts to reach the lawmaker via phone calls were ignored.