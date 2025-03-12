Akpabio: UN Inter-Parliamentary Union Reacts To Natasha’s Suspension Complaint, Vows To Take Action

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has promised to take steps as necessary after hearing from the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the complaint brought before it by suspended senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Natasha had taken Akpabio to the IPU over her six-month suspension and allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament session at the United Nations in New York, Natasha informed the IPU of her alleged victimisation by Akpabio.

In an emotional speech, Natasha called for the intervention of global democratic institutions, insisting that her suspension from Nigeria’s Senate was unlawful and an act of injustice against her.

However, reacting to her complaint, the President of IPU, Tulia Ackson, said the institution would also listen to Akpabio before it will be able to take further steps.

Ackson said, “There was a matter that arose during the first session which we had this morning. The matter that was raised by our colleague from Nigeria, Senator Natasha, and because all of us heard what she said and it only serves us better if I put a word in what she has said.

“So I would like to say we have heard our her concerns, and having heard her, it would have been an opportunity for all of us to understand more about what she has said, but because we listened only on her side, as an institution as IPU, we will be taking the concerns that have been raised, not only taking her side, but also giving a chance to listen to the other side, as it is a custom for IPU. And after having listened to the other side, we will take steps as necessary.

“I thought it was necessary for us to say a word about it and then be able to take it further. So we have taken care, or we have taken the concerns that she raised, and we will be working on them, of course, having listened to the other side, and we will be able to take steps after that.

“I also recognize the fact that our Nigerian delegate, who is here had requested the floor honorable cavid, but because of time, she wasn’t given a chance to speak.

“But like I said, we have heard the concerns that have been raised by Senator Natasha, but at the same time, we have taken cognizance of the fact that you would have wished to address us, but time wasn’t enough to give us to give you a chance to do that.

“And that said, IPU will be taking this matter as we usually do when such such concerns are raised in meetings like this.”