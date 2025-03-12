‘After El-Rufai’s Defection, Atiku, Peter Obi, Malami, Bakare, Others Plotting To Join SDP’

Several former officials from Muhammadu Buhari’s administration are reportedly considering joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP) following the recent defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Sources indicate that opposition figures, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, are also weighing a move to the SDP in an effort to form a united front against the ruling party and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Among the high-profile figures rumored to be joining the SDP from the ruling party are former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

According to SaharaReporters, Pastor Tunde Bakare, who contested the APC presidential primary against Tinubu, is among those planning to switch to the SDP.

“Atiku, Peter Obi, Abubakar Malami, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo are all planning to join the SDP in the coming days,” a source revealed. “Most of Buhari’s regime remnants are heading to SDP.”

El-Rufai officially resigned from the APC on Monday and directed his political allies and supporters to follow him to the SDP. In his resignation statement, he cited a growing disconnect between his values and the APC’s current leadership.

His son, Bashir El-Rufai, fueled further speculation about political realignments by hinting on social media that Peter Obi may be joining the SDP. Responding to a post suggesting the party would struggle against the APC in 2027 without Obi, Bashir cryptically replied: “He is coming.”

El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, accused the party of straying from its progressive roots and failing to uphold internal democracy.

He expressed disappointment that his concerns about the party’s decline were ignored and stated his decision to seek a new platform that aligns with his political values.

“I have raised concerns in private and, more recently, in public regarding the capricious trajectory of the party,” he stated. “At this point in my political journey, I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish.”

As governor of Kaduna from 2015 to 2023, El-Rufai played a key role in securing electoral victories for the APC in 2015, 2019, and 2023. However, he now believes the party no longer represents its founding ideals.

“I call on all our supporters and other persons concerned about our country’s future to join us in the SDP in the journey towards making Nigeria flourish as a beacon of pride for Africans and the Black Race,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adewole Adebayo, the SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, described El-Rufai as a valuable addition to the party while acknowledging his political challenges.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Adebayo stated, “He has a verifiable and measurable track record of public performance. However, he has his weaknesses, which he needs to work on.”

El-Rufai’s tenure as governor has come under scrutiny, with an ad hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly accusing him of corruption related to contract awards and loan mismanagement. The committee recommended that he and other officials face anti-corruption agencies for investigation and possible prosecution.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has already arraigned three of El-Rufai’s former aides—Lawal Adebisi (former Senior Special Adviser), Umar Waziri (former Accountant General of Kaduna State), and Yusuf Inuwa (former Finance Commissioner)—on charges of laundering ₦64.8 million.

Although El-Rufai has not been directly charged, the involvement of his close aides in financial irregularities has raised concerns about his role in the administration’s financial management.