2027: PDP May Form Coalition To Challenge APC – Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has noted that he is not sure if the Obidient Movement, which is actively mobilizing support for Peter Obi, poses a significant challenge to PDP’s electoral prospects in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Momodu acknowledged the growing influence of the movement, but remained uncertain about PDP’s strategy to counter its impact.

When asked if Obi’s rising popularity could pose a threat to any PDP candidate, not just Atiku Abubakar, and whether there were plans to bring Obi back to the party, Momodu said, “I have no idea. Don’t forget that once upon a time, Peter Obi was Atiku’s running mate.”

He further claimed that powerful interests within the ruling APC are working to weaken the PDP by leveraging federal authority to intimidate opposition figures.

Momodu said, “I am uncertain about the PDP’s current strategy, but it’s clear that some members are committed to the party’s survival. Conversely, powerful forces are leveraging federal authority to intimidate the PDP, aiming to dismantle it. Their objective is to neutralize the party before the 2027 election, thereby clearing the path for Tinubu’s candidacy. The situation is unfolding, and its outcome remains to be seen.”

Will PDP, Obi, And Kwankwaso Form A Coalition?

Momodu was also asked about PDP’s ongoing talks with Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to form a coalition strong enough to unseat APC in 2027.

In response, he suggested that a political alliance was inevitable, given APC’s dominance and tactics.

He said, “The enemy of your enemy is your friend. It’s obvious the APC doesn’t want to be challenged, but they will be. I believe a coalition will form, and APC will try to frustrate it, which is what they’re doing.”

He accused the ruling party of engineering crises within opposition parties while struggling with its own internal conflicts.

According to Momodu, “They’re creating crises across all political parties while facing their own crises everywhere, even in Yoruba land.”

Coalition Candidate Likely To Come From The North

Momodu also predicted that any coalition formed against the APC would most likely field a northern presidential candidate, paired with a strong southern running mate—a strategy he believes has proven successful in past elections.

He added, “According to Isaac Newton’s principles, actions and reactions are always equal and opposite. Given that APC already has Tinubu and is unlikely to produce a different candidate, I predict the coalition candidate will come from the north. They’ll likely choose a formidable southern candidate as their running mate. This strategy has been tried before, tested, and proven effective.”