₦20 Billion: Sunday Igboho Drags AGF, DSS To Supreme Court

Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has approached the Supreme Court in Abuja to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision that nullified the ₦20 billion in exemplary and aggravated damages awarded to him against the Federal Government.

The case originates from the July 1, 2021, raid on Igboho’s Ibadan residence by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), an operation that resulted in the deaths of two individuals and significant destruction of property, including vehicles and other valuables.

Following the raid, Igboho filed a lawsuit against the DSS and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) at the Oyo State High Court, alleging violations of his fundamental human rights. In September 2021, Justice Ladiran Akintola ruled in his favor, awarding him ₦20 billion in damages.

However, in August 2022, the Court of Appeal in Ibadan, led by Justice Muslim Hassan, overturned the ruling, declaring the judgment illegal and the damages excessive.

In response, Igboho, through his counsel, Yomi Alliu (SAN), filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, marked SC/CV/1436/22, dated March 10, 2025. The suit contains 19 grounds of appeal, consolidated into 11 key issues for determination.

The defendants in the case include the Attorney-General of the Federation, the DSS, and the Director of the DSS in Oyo State.

Court documents obtained by Vanguard on Wednesday outline several key points for Supreme Court review:

Igboho seeks clarification on whether his fundamental rights were violated, arguing that his case should be considered a fundamental rights enforcement proceeding rather than a tort case, as ruled by the lower court.

He challenges the appellate court’s decision to disregard his preliminary objections, stating that they were valid despite being included in his brief.

The appeal questions whether the respondents’ brief, filed beyond the stipulated deadline, should be deemed valid and whether Igboho’s subsequent filing waived this lateness.

Igboho also contests whether an extension application to file additional records can rectify the initial failure to submit original records on time.

He argues that the lower court erred in ruling that his claims for special damages were unsupported by a valuation report, asserting that uncontradicted affidavit evidence and expert invoices sufficiently documented his losses.

Igboho insists that the government bears the burden of proving that illegal arms were found in his home, especially since the DSS confiscated CCTV footage during the raid.

He further questions whether the trial judge assessed the aggravated and exemplary damages fairly and in line with established guidelines.

The Supreme Court is now expected to review the appeal and determine whether Igboho’s claim for damages against the Federal Government should be reinstated.